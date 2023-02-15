Wednesday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (13-13) squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 win for DePaul, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Pirates beat the Blue Demons 89-82 on Monday when they last played.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Seton Hall 71

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons took down the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in a 76-67 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.

The Blue Demons have six losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

DePaul has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three), but it also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses (five).

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 104) on December 18

74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 116) on November 26

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 128) on February 8

78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on December 4

DePaul Performance Insights