Wednesday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19) matching up with the George Mason Patriots (12-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-53 win as our model heavily favors Loyola Chicago.

In their last time out, the Ramblers lost 48-47 to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, George Mason 53

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

The Ramblers' best win this season came in a 56-44 victory against the Idaho State Bengals on December 21.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Loyola Chicago is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Ramblers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

72-46 over Elon (No. 170) on December 20

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 7

60-47 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 28

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights