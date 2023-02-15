Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19) matching up with the George Mason Patriots (12-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-53 win as our model heavily favors Loyola Chicago.
In their last time out, the Ramblers lost 48-47 to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.
Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, George Mason 53
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- The Ramblers' best win this season came in a 56-44 victory against the Idaho State Bengals on December 21.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Loyola Chicago is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Ramblers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 170) on December 20
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 7
- 60-47 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 28
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 25
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers are being outscored by 8.5 points per game with a -212 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.5 points per game (335th in college basketball) and give up 64.0 per outing (169th in college basketball).
- With 52.8 points per game in A-10 matchups, Loyola Chicago is averaging 2.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (55.5 PPG).
- At home, the Ramblers are posting 3.1 more points per game (56.4) than they are when playing on the road (53.3).
- Defensively Loyola Chicago has played worse in home games this season, giving up 66.7 points per game, compared to 64.7 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Ramblers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 52.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 55.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
