Wednesday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (22-2) going head to head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 15. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 victory for Bowling Green, who are favored by our model.

The Huskies dropped their last outing 72-71 against Ohio on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Northern Illinois 66

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies notched their signature win of the season on November 12 by claiming an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 55) on January 7

72-62 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 4

88-63 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 8

67-64 over Richmond (No. 152) on November 27

78-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 14

Northern Illinois Performance Insights