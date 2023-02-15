Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (22-2) going head to head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 15. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 victory for Bowling Green, who are favored by our model.
The Huskies dropped their last outing 72-71 against Ohio on Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Northern Illinois 66
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies notched their signature win of the season on November 12 by claiming an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 55) on January 7
- 72-62 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 4
- 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 8
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 152) on November 27
- 78-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 14
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (288th in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Northern Illinois is scoring fewer points (68.1 per game) than it is overall (69.6) in 2022-23.
- The Huskies average 72.0 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
- Northern Illinois allows 67.2 points per game at home, and 70.4 away.
- While the Huskies are posting 69.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 68.8 points per contest.
