Wednesday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-17) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 15.

The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 76-61 against Purdue on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 65, Rutgers 60

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

Against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, an 84-69 home victory.

The Wildcats have 10 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17

63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29

81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27

76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights