The Chicago Bulls (26-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) on February 16, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on TNT.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Chicago is 23-22 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Bulls put up an average of 113.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 111.8 the Bucks allow.

Chicago is 21-10 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 114.8 points per game, compared to 111.9 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, and 114.8 away.

In 2022-23 Chicago is conceding 2.9 fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (114.8).

The Bulls average 2.5 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (23).

Bulls Injuries