Bradley vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (14-8) and the Bradley Braves (3-22) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors Drake to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Braves' last outing on Sunday ended in an 83-59 loss to Southern Illinois.
Bradley vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Bradley vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 78, Bradley 56
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves defeated the No. 198-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Bradley is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves' -409 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.2 points per game (319th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing (344th in college basketball).
- Bradley scores fewer points in conference play (56.6 per game) than overall (57.2).
- At home, the Braves average 60.8 points per game. On the road, they score 54.5.
- Bradley is conceding fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (76.5).
- While the Braves are posting 57.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 55.2 points per contest.
