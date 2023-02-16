The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.

This season, Eastern Illinois has a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 250th.

The Panthers put up an average of 69 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.1 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois has a 7-6 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois is scoring more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (67.2).

At home, the Panthers allow 67.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 75.9.

Eastern Illinois knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than away (5.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (34.5%).

Eastern Illinois Schedule