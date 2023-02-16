How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.
- This season, Eastern Illinois has a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 250th.
- The Panthers put up an average of 69 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.1 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois has a 7-6 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois is scoring more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (67.2).
- At home, the Panthers allow 67.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 75.9.
- Eastern Illinois knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than away (5.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (34.5%).
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 65-61
|Lantz Arena
|2/9/2023
|UT Martin
|W 77-75
|Lantz Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 84-73
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|2/22/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Lantz Arena
