Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-6) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-6) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Redbirds' last outing on Sunday ended in a 71-66 loss to Missouri State.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 70, Illinois State 58

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Redbirds captured their signature win of the season on November 10, a 74-70 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Redbirds are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Panthers have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 117th-most in the country.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15

73-70 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 10

59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30

Illinois State Performance Insights