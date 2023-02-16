Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-6) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-6) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Redbirds' last outing on Sunday ended in a 71-66 loss to Missouri State.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Iowa 70, Illinois State 58

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Redbirds captured their signature win of the season on November 10, a 74-70 road victory.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Redbirds are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
  • According to the RPI, the Panthers have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 117th-most in the country.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5
  • 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15
  • 73-70 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 10
  • 59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7
  • 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30

Illinois State Performance Insights

  • The Redbirds put up 68.8 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Illinois State has put up 71.3 points per game in MVC action, and 68.8 overall.
  • The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (64.5).
  • In 2022-23 Illinois State is conceding 3.6 more points per game at home (63.1) than away (59.5).
  • In their last 10 games, the Redbirds are scoring 72.1 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (68.8).

