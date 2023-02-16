SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17) facing off at Skyhawk Arena (on February 16) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for UT Martin.
The Cougars' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-77 win against Eastern Illinois.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 68, SIU-Edwardsville 60
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 172 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 62-60, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- SIU-Edwardsville has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
- The Skyhawks have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-77 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on February 11
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 5
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 329) on December 31
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars put up 63.2 points per game (217th in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per outing (357th in college basketball). They have a -363 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.6 points per game.
- In conference action, SIU-Edwardsville is scoring more points (69.8 per game) than it is overall (63.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cougars are putting up 69.2 points per game, 11.3 more than they are averaging on the road (57.9).
- At home SIU-Edwardsville is conceding 75.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than it is on the road (79.6).
- The Cougars are scoring 69.6 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.