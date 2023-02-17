Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Belmont Bruins (15-10) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-14) at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with Belmont securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their last time out, the Salukis won on Sunday 83-59 against Bradley.
Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 74, Southern Illinois 66
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis registered their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
- Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 216) on December 31
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 221) on November 26
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on December 29
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on February 4
- 100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 316) on December 7
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 72.3 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball while giving up 74.4 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Southern Illinois tallies fewer points per contest (70.1) than its overall average (72.3).
- Offensively the Salukis have fared better at home this year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.
- Southern Illinois allows 73.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 75.5 in away games.
- The Salukis' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 69.7 points a contest compared to the 72.3 they've averaged this year.
