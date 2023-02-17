UIC vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the UIC Flames (14-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-13) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Flames secured a 64-52 victory over Drake.
UIC vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
UIC vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 63, Evansville 61
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames' best win this season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 140) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 164) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 7
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 197) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 200) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames put up 56.4 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (43rd in college basketball). They have a -37 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.
- UIC has averaged 3 fewer points in MVC play (53.4) than overall (56.4).
- In 2022-23 the Flames are averaging 3.8 fewer points per game at home (54.3) than on the road (58.1).
- In 2022-23 UIC is allowing 9.6 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (62.9).
- While the Flames are putting up 56.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 52.8 points per contest.
