Blues vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5) visit the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3), who have won three straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|6
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 15 (44.1%).
- St. Louis has a record of 10-12, a 45.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has played 39 games this season with over 6 goals.
Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|159 (23rd)
|Goals
|169 (19th)
|146 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (25th)
|40 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (19th)
|38 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (9th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Five of St. Louis' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.
- The Blues have scored 169 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game, 193 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- They have a -24 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
