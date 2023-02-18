Bradley vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-23) squaring off at McLeod Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-51 win for heavily favored Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Braves are coming off of an 81-49 loss to Drake in their most recent game on Thursday.
Bradley vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Bradley vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Bradley 51
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves beat the No. 177-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Bradley has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 93rd-most victories.
- Bradley has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 320) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves' -441 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (347th in college basketball).
- Bradley has averaged 0.8 fewer points in MVC action (56.1) than overall (56.9).
- At home the Braves are putting up 60.8 points per game, 6.7 more than they are averaging away (54.1).
- In 2022-23 Bradley is conceding 6.4 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than away (76.8).
- The Braves are putting up 55.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than their average for the season (56.9).
