DePaul vs. Providence Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the DePaul Blue Demons (14-13) and the Providence Friars (13-14) matching up at Alumni Hall (RI) (on February 18) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for DePaul, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Blue Demons are coming off of a 94-89 victory against Seton Hall in their most recent game on Wednesday.
DePaul vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island
DePaul vs. Providence Score Prediction
- Prediction: DePaul 71, Providence 66
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on November 25, the Blue Demons captured their best win of the season, a 76-67 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
- DePaul has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on February 15
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 105) on December 18
- 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 26
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 127) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per contest (338th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, DePaul has scored 76.4 points per game in Big East play, and 77.5 overall.
- The Blue Demons average 81.3 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.
- DePaul concedes 72.1 points per game at home, and 75.9 on the road.
- The Blue Demons are scoring 77.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.3 more than their average for the season (77.5).
