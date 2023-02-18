Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (17-9) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-5) at Jack Stephens Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-58, with Little Rock securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Panthers are coming off of a 62-57 loss to Southeast Missouri State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 61, Eastern Illinois 58
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers captured their best win of the season on January 14, when they beat the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 44-33.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 5
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 9
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 21
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on December 10
- 69-58 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers put up 70.0 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a +201 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.
- In OVC games, Eastern Illinois has averaged 0.4 fewer points (69.6) than overall (70.0) in 2022-23.
- The Panthers are putting up more points at home (72.2 per game) than away (67.6).
- Eastern Illinois gives up 61.6 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.
- The Panthers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 68.5 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 70.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.