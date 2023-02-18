The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Illinois has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini's 75.2 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 66.9 the Hoosiers give up.

Illinois is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 76 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Illinois averages 77.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.6.

The Fighting Illini concede 59.8 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.

At home, Illinois makes 8.1 triples per game, 1.5 more than it averages away (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.1%) than on the road (28.4%).

Illinois Schedule