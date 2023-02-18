The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Illinois has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Fighting Illini's national championship odds have dropped from +4000 at the start of the season to +6000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

