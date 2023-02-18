The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-6.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-6) 143 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Indiana (-6.5) 141.5 -280 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Illinois has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • The Fighting Illini's national championship odds have dropped from +4000 at the start of the season to +6000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.