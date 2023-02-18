Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (15-8) and Illinois State Redbirds (19-6) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Redbirds took care of business in their last outing 72-70 against Northern Iowa on Thursday.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 65

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds notched their signature win of the season on February 16 by registering a 72-70 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Illinois State has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 57) on December 30

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 79) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5

70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on November 26

79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois State Performance Insights