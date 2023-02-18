The George Washington Colonials (16-10) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers score an average of 55.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.4 the Colonials allow to opponents.

Loyola Chicago has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 65 points.

Loyola Chicago is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.4 points.

The 65 points per game the Colonials average are just 0.4 more points than the Ramblers allow (64.6).

George Washington is 11-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

George Washington has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.

This year the Colonials are shooting 35.8% from the field, 11.2% lower than the Ramblers give up.

The Ramblers' 29.1 shooting percentage is 25.1 lower than the Colonials have given up.

