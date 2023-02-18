The George Washington Colonials (16-10) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers score an average of 55.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.4 the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 65 points.
  • Loyola Chicago is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
  • The 65 points per game the Colonials average are just 0.4 more points than the Ramblers allow (64.6).
  • George Washington is 11-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • George Washington has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
  • This year the Colonials are shooting 35.8% from the field, 11.2% lower than the Ramblers give up.
  • The Ramblers' 29.1 shooting percentage is 25.1 lower than the Colonials have given up.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 @ Davidson L 57-55 John M. Belk Arena
2/11/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 48-47 Joseph J. Gentile Center
2/15/2023 George Mason L 80-63 Joseph J. Gentile Center
2/18/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
2/22/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
2/25/2023 Saint Louis - Joseph J. Gentile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.