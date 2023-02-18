Northwestern vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at Welsh-Ryan Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Wildcats head into this game following a 62-48 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- On November 13 against the Pennsylvania Quakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats secured their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.
- Northwestern has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 151) on January 29
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 178) on December 17
- 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 19
- 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 205) on December 14
- 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 250) on November 22
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -208 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.7 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (328th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Northwestern averages fewer points per game (60.4) than its overall average (63.7).
- Offensively the Wildcats have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 65.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Northwestern allows 67.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Wildcats have been putting up 62.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 63.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
