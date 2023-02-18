SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-18) facing off at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-68 win for Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Cougars enter this game after a 77-76 loss to UT Martin on Thursday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 169 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 82-77, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 82nd-most losses.
- SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on December 17
- 78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 21
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on December 31
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 315) on January 5
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 318) on January 19
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars are being outscored by 14 points per game, with a -364 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.7 points per game (210th in college basketball), and allow 77.7 per outing (356th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, SIU-Edwardsville has put up 70.2 points per game in OVC play, and 63.7 overall.
- The Cougars are scoring more points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (59.1).
- At home SIU-Edwardsville is conceding 75 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is away (79.4).
- The Cougars have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 69.3 points per contest, 5.6 more than their season average of 63.7.
