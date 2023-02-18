Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-15) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-16) going head-to-head at Western Hall has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tommies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Leathernecks head into this contest after a 91-85 win against Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 69, Western Illinois 65
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Leathernecks defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 91-85 on February 11.
- Western Illinois has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-67 at home over South Dakota (No. 231) on December 31
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on January 21
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 302) on December 11
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on December 9
- 72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 325) on February 9
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks' -121 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (340th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Western Illinois tallies fewer points per game (67.5) than its overall average (68.2).
- The Leathernecks are averaging 74.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (63.1).
- In 2022-23, Western Illinois is allowing 71.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.1.
- The Leathernecks have been scoring 69.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
