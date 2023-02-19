Chicago State vs. Hartford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 19
The Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FloSports.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Chicago State vs. Hartford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Chicago State vs. Hartford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago State Moneyline
|Hartford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chicago State (-13.5)
|134.5
|-1100
|+650
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Chicago State (-13)
|134.5
|-950
|+600
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Chicago State (-13.5)
|135
|-1111
|+700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Chicago State (-14.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Chicago State vs. Hartford Betting Trends
- Chicago State is 15-9-0 ATS this season.
- In the Cougars' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Hartford has put together a 6-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of nine Hawks games this year have gone over the point total.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.