The Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FloSports.

Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Chicago State vs. Hartford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Chicago State vs. Hartford Betting Trends

Chicago State is 15-9-0 ATS this season.

In the Cougars' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Hartford has put together a 6-16-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of nine Hawks games this year have gone over the point total.

