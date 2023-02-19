Illinois vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7) versus the Penn State Lady Lions (13-13) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their last time out, the Fighting Illini lost 82-71 to Maryland on Sunday.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 76, Penn State 66
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Fighting Illini took down the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-86, on January 1.
- The Fighting Illini have three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
- Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on December 18
- 92-71 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 110) on November 30
- 65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 122) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini average 76.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (196th in college basketball). They have a +314 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game.
- Illinois' offense has been less effective in Big Ten contests this season, scoring 72.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.8 PPG.
- The Fighting Illini are posting 81.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- Illinois gives up 61.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.7 on the road.
- The Fighting Illini have been putting up 69.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 76.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.