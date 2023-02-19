How to Watch the Illinois vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Penn State Lady Lions (13-13) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Illinois vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions average 7.2 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.8).
- Penn State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
- Penn State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
- The Fighting Illini put up 76.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 71.3 the Lady Lions give up.
- Illinois has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
- Illinois' record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.
- The Fighting Illini are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (51.9%).
- The Lady Lions' 36.7 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Minnesota
|W 69-62
|State Farm Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 72-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 82-71
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
