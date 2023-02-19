The Penn State Lady Lions (13-13) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions average 7.2 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.8).
  • Penn State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
  • Penn State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 76.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 71.3 the Lady Lions give up.
  • Illinois has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
  • Illinois' record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.
  • The Fighting Illini are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (51.9%).
  • The Lady Lions' 36.7 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Minnesota W 69-62 State Farm Center
2/9/2023 @ Nebraska W 72-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Maryland L 82-71 Xfinity Center
2/19/2023 Penn State - State Farm Center
2/22/2023 Nebraska - State Farm Center
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

