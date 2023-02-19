How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 64th.
- The 68 points per game the Wildcats put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Hawkeyes give up (73.4).
- Northwestern is 7-1 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern is scoring 67.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.6 fewer points than it is averaging away from home (72.3).
- The Wildcats are giving up 59.8 points per game this year at home, which is 10 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Northwestern has played worse at home this season, averaging 7.7 treys per game with a 30.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 34.4% percentage in away games.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 69-63
|Value City Arena
|2/12/2023
|Purdue
|W 64-58
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/15/2023
|Indiana
|W 64-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/19/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
