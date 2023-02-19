The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 64th.

The 68 points per game the Wildcats put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Hawkeyes give up (73.4).

Northwestern is 7-1 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern is scoring 67.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.6 fewer points than it is averaging away from home (72.3).

The Wildcats are giving up 59.8 points per game this year at home, which is 10 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Northwestern has played worse at home this season, averaging 7.7 treys per game with a 30.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 34.4% percentage in away games.

