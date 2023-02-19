Sunday's game between the Murray State Racers (12-12) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-15) at SIU Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Murray State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Salukis enter this matchup after an 80-70 loss to Belmont on Friday.

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 70, Southern Illinois 69

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis' best victory this season came against the Murray State Racers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Salukis brought home the 81-73 win on the road on January 20.

Southern Illinois has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

The Salukis have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 215) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on December 31

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 254) on December 29

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 303) on February 4

100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 304) on December 7

Southern Illinois Performance Insights