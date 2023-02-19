Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Murray State Racers (12-12) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-15) at SIU Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Murray State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Salukis enter this matchup after an 80-70 loss to Belmont on Friday.
Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 70, Southern Illinois 69
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Salukis' best victory this season came against the Murray State Racers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Salukis brought home the 81-73 win on the road on January 20.
- Southern Illinois has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
- The Salukis have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 215) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on December 31
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 254) on December 29
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 303) on February 4
- 100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 304) on December 7
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 72.2 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball while giving up 74.7 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball) and have a -59 scoring differential overall.
- With 70.1 points per game in MVC matchups, Southern Illinois is tallying 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.2 PPG).
- Offensively the Salukis have fared better in home games this year, averaging 76.1 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Southern Illinois is ceding 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 75.5.
- The Salukis' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 71 points a contest compared to the 72.2 they've averaged this year.
