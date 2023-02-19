Sunday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (10-14) and the UIC Flames (14-12) clashing at Hulman Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 61-60 victory for Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Flames head into this game following a 68-65 loss to Evansville on Friday.

UIC vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

UIC vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 61, UIC 60

UIC Schedule Analysis

On February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings, the Flames claimed their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory at home.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 154) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 184) on November 7

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 201) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 4

UIC Performance Insights