UIC vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (10-14) and the UIC Flames (14-12) clashing at Hulman Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 61-60 victory for Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Flames head into this game following a 68-65 loss to Evansville on Friday.
UIC vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
UIC vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 61, UIC 60
UIC Schedule Analysis
- On February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings, the Flames claimed their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory at home.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 154) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 184) on November 7
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 201) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (posting 56.7 points per game, 324th in college basketball, while giving up 58.2 per contest, 46th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.
- In MVC action, UIC has averaged 2.6 fewer points (54.1) than overall (56.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Flames are putting up 54.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they are averaging away (58.7).
- In 2022-23 UIC is giving up 10.1 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.4).
- In their previous 10 games, the Flames are posting 54.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (56.7).
