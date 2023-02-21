DePaul vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (23-5) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (15-13) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Villanova, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Blue Demons took care of business in their most recent outing 86-64 against Providence on Saturday.
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 77, DePaul 62
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- When the Blue Demons beat the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on November 25 by a score of 76-67, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- DePaul has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 44th-most in the nation. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 46) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on February 15
- 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 112) on November 26
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 113) on December 18
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 126) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and allowing 72.3 per outing, 337th in college basketball) and have a +155 scoring differential.
- DePaul scores fewer points in conference play (77.0 per game) than overall (77.8).
- The Blue Demons average 81.3 points per game at home, and 75.8 on the road.
- DePaul gives up 72.1 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.
- The Blue Demons have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 77.3 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points their than season average of 77.8.
