The Villanova Wildcats (23-5) take the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (15-13) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on FloSports.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 12-2.
  • DePaul has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • The 71.3 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.
  • Villanova is 14-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
  • Villanova is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 45.0% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Blue Demons give up.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 @ Seton Hall L 89-82 Walsh Gymnasium
2/15/2023 Seton Hall W 94-89 Wintrust Arena
2/18/2023 @ Providence W 86-64 Alumni Hall (RI)
2/21/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/25/2023 UConn - Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center

