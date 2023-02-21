How to Watch the DePaul vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Villanova Wildcats (23-5) take the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (15-13) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 12-2.
- DePaul has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
- The 71.3 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.
- Villanova is 14-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
- Villanova is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 45.0% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Blue Demons give up.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 89-82
|Walsh Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 94-89
|Wintrust Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Providence
|W 86-64
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|2/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|UConn
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.