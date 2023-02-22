Wednesday's game that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-6) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-17) at Lantz Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 46-42 loss to Little Rock.

Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Morehead State 56

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the Little Rock Trojans in a 44-33 win on January 14. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 5

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 223) on January 21

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 223) on February 9

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 247) on December 10

63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 28

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights