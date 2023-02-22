The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers put up 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.7).

Nebraska is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

Nebraska is 14-4 when it scores more than 64.7 points.

The Fighting Illini put up 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).

When Illinois totals more than 65.9 points, it is 19-4.

Illinois is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow defensively.

The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.

Illinois Schedule