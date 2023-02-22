How to Watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers put up 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.7).
- Nebraska is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
- Nebraska is 14-4 when it scores more than 64.7 points.
- The Fighting Illini put up 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).
- When Illinois totals more than 65.9 points, it is 19-4.
- Illinois is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow defensively.
- The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 72-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 82-71
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|W 85-62
|State Farm Center
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
