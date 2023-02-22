Wednesday's contest features the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-11) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-17) matching up at Millett Hall (on February 22) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 win for Northern Illinois, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Huskies head into this contest after an 84-77 win against Ball State on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Miami (OH) 69

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On February 15 versus the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, an 85-81 victory on the road.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Illinois is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on November 12

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 7

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 94) on November 27

71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Illinois Performance Insights