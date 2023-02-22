Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-11) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-17) matching up at Millett Hall (on February 22) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 win for Northern Illinois, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Huskies head into this contest after an 84-77 win against Ball State on Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Miami (OH) 69
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- On February 15 versus the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, an 85-81 victory on the road.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Illinois is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on November 12
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 7
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 94) on November 27
- 71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 3
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 70.8 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (304th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
- Northern Illinois has averaged 0.4 fewer points in MAC games (70.4) than overall (70.8).
- At home the Huskies are putting up 73.1 points per game, 3.9 more than they are averaging away (69.2).
- At home, Northern Illinois allows 68.1 points per game. Away, it allows 71.2.
- While the Huskies are averaging 70.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 70.9 a contest.
