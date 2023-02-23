Bradley vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Valparaiso Beacons (6-19) and the Bradley Braves (3-24) squaring off at Renaissance Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Valparaiso according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Braves head into this matchup after a 76-50 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Bradley vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Valparaiso 66, Bradley 64
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- When the Braves defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 184 in our computer rankings, on December 6 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Bradley is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Braves are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
- Bradley has eight losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves are being outscored by 17.3 points per game with a -467 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.7 points per game (324th in college basketball) and allow 74.0 per outing (348th in college basketball).
- With 55.8 points per game in MVC action, Bradley is posting 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (56.7 PPG).
- The Braves are scoring 60.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.0 more points than they're averaging in road games (53.8).
- Bradley allows 70.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 76.8 in away games.
- The Braves have been racking up 55.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 56.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
