Thursday's contest features the Valparaiso Beacons (6-19) and the Bradley Braves (3-24) squaring off at Renaissance Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Valparaiso according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Braves head into this matchup after a 76-50 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 66, Bradley 64

Bradley Schedule Analysis

When the Braves defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 184 in our computer rankings, on December 6 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Bradley is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Braves are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Bradley has eight losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 19

Bradley Performance Insights