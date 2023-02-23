If you're a new customer in an area with legalized sports betting and want to make a bet on the Northwestern-Illinois game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus right away!

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Illinois -5.5

Illinois -5.5 Point Total: 136.5

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Wildcats versus Fighting Illini game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams, such as the Wildcats, will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or a better chance to win in certain circumstances. If the Fighting Illini, for example, are -5.5 on the spread, the -5.5 means that they must win by at least six points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Fighting Illini don't win by six or more points, then the Wildcats will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105. You'd get back $20 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Northwestern get to 10 points before Illinois?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

