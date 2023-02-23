Top Illinois Players to Watch vs. Northwestern - February 23
When the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) match up at State Farm Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Coleman Hawkins will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Thursday, February 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV
Illinois' Last Game
Illinois won its previous game versus Minnesota, 78-69, on Monday. Matthew Mayer was its leading scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Matthew Mayer
|22
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Jayden Epps
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Coleman Hawkins
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
Illinois Players to Watch
Terrence Shannon Jr. registers a team-high 17 points per game. He is also averaging 5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Hawkins is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 9.9 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Mayer averages 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Dain Dainja is posting 10.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Jayden Epps is posting 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Matthew Mayer
|15.9
|6.7
|1.1
|0.5
|1.2
|2.6
|Coleman Hawkins
|9.6
|7.1
|2.4
|0.8
|1.2
|0.9
|Dain Dainja
|10.3
|5.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|11.9
|2.5
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|1.1
|Jayden Epps
|11.5
|1.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|1
