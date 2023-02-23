Illinois State vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (19-7) going head to head against the UIC Flames (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-55 win as our model heavily favors Illinois State.
The Redbirds are coming off of an 83-67 loss to Drake in their most recent game on Saturday.
Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Illinois State vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 69, UIC 55
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds' best win this season came in a 72-70 victory on February 16 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Redbirds are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 52) on December 30
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 74) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5
- 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on November 26
- 79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 5
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds average 68.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- With 71.1 points per game in MVC action, Illinois State is posting 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.8 PPG).
- The Redbirds are putting up 71.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 65.3 points per contest.
- Illinois State surrenders 63.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.3 in road games.
- The Redbirds have been scoring 73.0 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
