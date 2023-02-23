The Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) face the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Badgers put up an average of 68.8 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Wildcats give up.

Wisconsin is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.

Wisconsin has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

The Wildcats record 64.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 73.9 the Badgers give up.

Northwestern is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Northwestern has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 36% from the field, 21.4% lower than the Badgers allow defensively.

The Badgers make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern Schedule