Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) taking on the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 win for Northwestern, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 76-62 against Minnesota.
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 71, Wisconsin 68
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- On November 13, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northwestern is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 141) on January 29
- 76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 142) on February 18
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 189) on December 17
- 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on December 14
- 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 19
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (329th in college basketball).
- With 61.4 points per game in Big Ten action, Northwestern is putting up 2.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.1 PPG).
- The Wildcats score 65.8 points per game at home, compared to 61.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Northwestern is ceding 67.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (76.9).
- On offense, the Wildcats have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 64.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 64.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
