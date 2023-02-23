Thursday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) taking on the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 win for Northwestern, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 76-62 against Minnesota.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Wisconsin 68

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

On November 13, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northwestern is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 141) on January 29

76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 142) on February 18

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 189) on December 17

66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on December 14

84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 19

Northwestern Performance Insights