SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (18-9) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-19) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Cougars fell in their most recent outing 87-83 against Tennessee State on Saturday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 66, SIU-Edwardsville 58
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 176 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 62-60, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-77 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 184) on February 11
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 31
- 78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 273) on January 21
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on January 5
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 322) on January 19
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars are being outscored by 13.7 points per game with a -368 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and give up 78.1 per contest (359th in college basketball).
- On offense, SIU-Edwardsville is putting up 71 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (64.4 points per game) is 6.6 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Cougars are putting up 8.6 more points per game (69.2) than they are in away games (60.6).
- SIU-Edwardsville surrenders 75 points per game in home games this year, compared to 79.9 away from home.
- On offense, the Cougars have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 70.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 64.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
