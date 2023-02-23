UIC vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (19-7) going head to head against the UIC Flames (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-55 victory as our model heavily favors Illinois State.
The Flames enter this matchup after a 56-50 win against Indiana State on Sunday.
UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
UIC vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 69, UIC 55
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames' signature win this season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 23
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 7
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 175) on November 22
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 56.7 points per game, 324th in college basketball, while giving up 57.9 per contest, 45th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.
- In conference action, UIC is putting up fewer points (54.3 per game) than it is overall (56.7) in 2022-23.
- The Flames average 54.3 points per game at home, and 58.5 away.
- At home UIC is conceding 53.3 points per game, nine fewer points than it is on the road (62.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Flames are averaging 53.3 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points than their season average (56.7).
