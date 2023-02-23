Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (17-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Leathernecks head into this matchup following a 71-57 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday.
Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 76, Western Illinois 66
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Leathernecks beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 91-85 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Illinois is 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-67 at home over South Dakota (No. 225) on December 31
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 228) on January 21
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 293) on December 9
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on December 11
- 72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 327) on February 9
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks have a -135 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball and are allowing 72.8 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball.
- Western Illinois' offense has been less effective in Summit tilts this season, posting 66.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.8 PPG.
- The Leathernecks put up 72.8 points per game at home, compared to 63.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Western Illinois is ceding 71.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 74.1.
- In their last 10 games, the Leathernecks have been racking up 69.5 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 67.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
