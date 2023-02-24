The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his most recent game (February 16 loss against the Bucks) produced 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Now let's break down Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 19.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.5 13.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.6 PRA 33.5 32.8 36.5 PR 30.5 29.4 32.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Nikola Vucevic has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

Vucevic is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 102.2 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 112.3 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nets have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 22.9 per game, third in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 12 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 37 15 17 1 1 0 0 1/4/2023 36 21 13 3 1 2 0 11/1/2022 32 7 15 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vucevic or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.