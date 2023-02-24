Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 112-100 loss to the Bucks, Williams tallied 16 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.1 9.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 15.8 15.1 PR 15.5 14.5 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.9



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Nets

Williams is responsible for taking 9.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.2.

Defensively, the Nets are ninth in the league, giving up 112.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets have conceded 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Conceding 22.9 assists per contest, the Nets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 14 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/4/2023 38 22 7 2 3 0 2 11/1/2022 31 12 7 1 0 2 1

