How to Watch the Blues vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
Watch the action on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS as the Penguins try to knock off the Blues.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/3/2022
|Penguins
|Blues
|6-2 PIT
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues allow 3.6 goals per game (211 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 175 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|55
|25
|29
|54
|37
|39
|45.5%
|Robert Thomas
|55
|13
|35
|48
|32
|50
|53.9%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|43
|16
|28
|44
|14
|23
|20.6%
|Brayden Schenn
|58
|16
|27
|43
|38
|24
|48.8%
|Ivan Barbashev
|58
|10
|19
|29
|28
|34
|39.2%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 184 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Penguins' 181 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|57
|25
|44
|69
|44
|43
|52.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|57
|21
|37
|58
|79
|60
|50.9%
|Jake Guentzel
|53
|24
|27
|51
|32
|25
|58.3%
|Rickard Rakell
|57
|21
|19
|40
|28
|15
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|57
|13
|21
|34
|34
|19
|50%
