Saturday's contest between the UIC Flames (15-13) and the Bradley Braves (3-25) at Renaissance Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56, with heavily favored UIC coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Braves lost their last matchup 76-72 against Valparaiso on Thursday.

Bradley vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 67, Bradley 56

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves registered their signature win of the season on December 6, when they defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 72-61.

Bradley has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Bradley has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 19

Bradley Performance Insights