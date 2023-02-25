Bradley vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the UIC Flames (15-13) and the Bradley Braves (3-25) at Renaissance Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56, with heavily favored UIC coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Braves lost their last matchup 76-72 against Valparaiso on Thursday.
Bradley vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Bradley vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 67, Bradley 56
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves registered their signature win of the season on December 6, when they defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 72-61.
- Bradley has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
- Bradley has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves have a -471 scoring differential, falling short by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 57.2 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball and are giving up 74.0 per contest to rank 349th in college basketball.
- With 56.7 points per game in MVC matchups, Bradley is scoring 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.2 PPG).
- The Braves are putting up 61.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (53.8).
- Defensively, Bradley has been better at home this season, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 76.8 when playing on the road.
- The Braves have been scoring 56.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 57.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
