Saturday's game features the Chicago State Cougars (4-22) and the Hartford Hawks (2-24) facing off at Jones Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 win for heavily favored Chicago State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Cougars lost their most recent outing 88-49 against Cleveland State on Tuesday.

Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Chicago State vs. Hartford Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 69, Hartford 59

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Hartford Hawks, who are ranked No. 361 in our computer rankings, on January 29 by a score of 57-49, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Cougars have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Chicago State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Chicago State 2022-23 Best Wins

76-59 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Chicago State Performance Insights