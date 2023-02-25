DePaul vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (24-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64, with heavily favored UConn coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Blue Demons lost their last matchup 67-64 against Villanova on Tuesday.
DePaul vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
DePaul vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 79, DePaul 64
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons' signature win of the season came in a 76-67 victory versus the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on November 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, DePaul is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Blue Demons are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 65) on February 15
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 111) on December 18
- 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 26
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 120) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.3 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (335th in college basketball).
- DePaul is averaging 76.3 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (77.3).
- Offensively the Blue Demons have fared better in home games this season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in away games.
- DePaul cedes 72.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 74.2 in away games.
- The Blue Demons have been racking up 76.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
