The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will host the UConn Huskies (24-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 76.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

UConn is 15-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

The 77.3 points per game the Blue Demons score are 17.8 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).

DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.

DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.

The Blue Demons shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies shoot 50.1% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

