Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-6) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-9) clashing at Lantz Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Panthers took care of business in their most recent matchup 60-49 against Morehead State on Wednesday.
Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 67, Tennessee Tech 66
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Little Rock Trojans, 44-33, on January 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Eastern Illinois has 18 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 5
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 21
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 9
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 252) on December 10
- 63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball while giving up 60.9 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Eastern Illinois puts up fewer points per game (67.3) than its overall average (68.6).
- At home, the Panthers are putting up 5.8 more points per game (71.4) than they are on the road (65.6).
- In 2022-23, Eastern Illinois is ceding 60.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 61.1.
- The Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 65.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.1 points fewer than the 68.6 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.